Iain Henderson is in line for a return to the pitch this weekend against Fiji.

Following their thrilling 19-16 victory over World Champions South Africa last week, Ireland continue their Autumn Series against Fiji this weekend and the Ulster captain could feature.

He returned to Ireland camp last week but was officially named in the panel for the Fiji game this week.

Henderson last played for Ulster in June in their semi-final URC defeat to the Stormers.

He believes world number one ranked side Ireland still have more to come a year out from the World Cup in France.

"Four years ago when we were World No.1 we feel that we peaked too early but we feel now that we are still building towards something really special."

