A number of houses have been evacuated due to an ongoing security alert in Strabane.

Police are at the scene in the Innisfree Gardens area of the town, where a suspicious object was discovered.

Access to the area has been restricted and diversions are in place.

Police say an update will be provided in due course.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.