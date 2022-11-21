Breaking News
Homes evacuated following discovery of suspicious object in Strabane
A number of houses have been evacuated due to an ongoing security alert in Strabane.
Police are at the scene in the Innisfree Gardens area of the town, where a suspicious object was discovered.
Access to the area has been restricted and diversions are in place.
Police say an update will be provided in due course.
