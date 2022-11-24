Police have confirmed that a security alert in Strabane on Monday night was sparked by a suspicious object, which was later confirmed to be a police issue torch.

The security alert in Innisfree Gardens led to a number of people having to leave their homes on Monday evening.

Police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A police spokesperson later said the object had been declared as nothing untoward but a number of other items were taken away for further examination.

In a statement, police confirmed that they searched the property in Innisfree Gardens on two occasions - last Friday and Monday night - in relation to the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane last Thursday night.

"During the search on 21st November 2022, police looked inside a wheelie bin located outside the front of the property and subsequently discovered a suspicious object, which was not originally the subject of the search.

"The area was immediately cordoned off as the safety of members of the public and police officers will always be the priority.

"ATO subsequently declared the item to be nothing untoward.

"Further examination of the object has confirmed it was a police issue torch, which was reported missing."

