Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run named as Catriona Josephine Johnston

The PSNI have confirmed that the woman who died following a hit-and-run collision outside Coleraine on Tuesday evening was Catriona Josephine Johnston.Ms Johnston, who was 35, was a pedestrian and died at the scene of a collision on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on 6th December.

Officers received reports from a passing motorist around 7pm citing concerns for her safety.

They attended and found the woman's body at the scene and are working to identify the vehicle involved.Anyone with information in regards to the collision or who may have dashcam footage from around the time of the collision, which was on Tuesday around 7pm, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1653 06/12/22.

