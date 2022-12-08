Police have arrested a third man in connection to the murder of Mark Lovell in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry.The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder following police searches of properties on Thursday morning.

The man is in custody at the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite

Two men aged 45 and 40, were detained on Wednesday 7 December for the killing.Police described Mr Lovell's murder as a "ruthless execution".

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Mark was a husband and a father, and this callous murder has left a family bereft, and indeed an entire community in shock." He said police believe those responsible for the attack "planned and lay in wait for their victim before opening fire". DCI Caldwell went on: “The attack took place just after 6pm on Thursday 1 December. "This was a time when people would have been coming home from work, and when families would have been out and about. "Anyone – any child, neighbour or passer-by – could all too easily have been seriously injured or killed.Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch on 101. or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.