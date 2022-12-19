How to get your £600 energy payment

Play Brightcove video

The Government says homes in Northern Ireland will start to receive a £600 energy payment from January 2023.

The rollout of the scheme to help with winter fuel costs has been delayed in the country compared to the rest of the United Kingdom.

The government again blamed the collapse of devolution and the difference in the energy market for holding up the payment.

How will it be delivered?

The money will be issued in two different ways.

Direct debit customers will receive the payment of £600 automatically into their bank account.

Other customers – expected to be around 500,000 – will receive a voucher worth £600 which they can redeem.

It is expected it will be posted out to those people that are on pre-pay meters or who pay their bills quarterly.

Why is it £600 and not £400?

The payment will combine the £400 from the government's Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland (EBSS NI) with £200 under the Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) Scheme.

That’s because households in Northern Ireland depend more on home heating oil than the rest of the UK.

Scams

Government officials are urging people not to contact their energy supplier and to be very aware of potential scams stressing no one will be asked for their bank details.

