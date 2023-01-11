Talks aimed at resolving issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol have descended into chaos with both Sinn Féin and SDLP pulling out.

Sinn Fein said party president Mary Lou McDonald was "excluded". The SDLP said it will not attend either due to Ms McDonald's absence.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Northern Ireland spending the day meeting with other political parties parties and businesses as discussions continue on the protocol.

In a statement, Sinn Fein said there was no room for "bad faith" and "petulance" from the UK Government.

“This is a time for inclusion, dialogue and engagement. This is a time for mature and civil politics. There is no room for bad faith and petulance from the British government.

“There is serious work to be done in the days and weeks ahead. This is an important week and we must pull out all the stops to get the Executive back up and running and working together for all our people.

“We look forward to engaging with the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and the British Labour leader Keir Starmer tomorrow.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: "This meeting is for Northern Ireland politicians to talk through issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol with SOSNI and the UK Foreign Secretary.

"The leader of Sinn Fein in the assembly was invited and remains invited. Her attendance is a matter for Sinn Fein but she was not excluded."

