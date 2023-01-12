Well-wishes and messages of support have flooded in for Irish dancing icon and choreographer Michael Flatley, after it was revealed he has undergone surgery for 'an aggressive form of cancer'.

The 64-year-old's diagnosis was revealed on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Since then, celebrities and the general public have sent messages of support via social media and on the star's website.

The post said: "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord."

Writing on Instagram, former Boyzone star Keith Duffy said: "Prayers and thoughts" while Irish magician Keith Barry commented: "Sending positivity".

Meanwhile, elaine.minto on the social media site said: "I am devastated to read this news, you have been my hero for many years. I wish you a full and speedy recovery and send my love to you and your family."

Michael Flatley on a visit to Belfast. Credit: UTV

Cancer charity Break Through Cancer Research sent its support commenting: "Sending you our very best wishes."

A supporter on his website shared memories of meeting Michael Flatley.

Marina said: "Dear Michael, I wish you all the best for your fight against cancer.

"It might be your hardest fight ever. I´ll pray for you. I have seen you as "Lord of the dance" in Kiel a long time ago. It was amazing and I did not forget this show. I am sure if you wont give up you can win. Kind regards, Marina."

John Kennedy also sent support.

He said: "Michael, thank you for sharing with me that you were ill when we last spoke at New Year. Glad you are over the operation and I continue to hope and pray for a successful recovery. With all the love I can muster. John Kennedy."Last year Flatley also launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

