A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two police officers were stabbed in Belfast.

The incident happened at an address on the Ormeau Road during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One officer was cut on his face while the other was stabbed in the neck.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

The PSNI says the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service as is usual procedure.

