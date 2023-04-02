A woman has been attacked and her handbag was stolen by a man on a bicycle in north Belfast.

It happened on North Street at around 9:15pm on Friday 31 March.

The man is understood to have approached the woman from behind as she was walking.

He punched her to the ground, before punching her in the face and taking her handbag.

After punching her a further number of times in the head, the man then made off with her bag which is described as small and dark green in colour. It contained a number of items including the woman's phone, purse, some cash and bank cards.

Police have appealed to anyone who has information to contact 101, and quote reference number 2141 of 31/04/23.