Police have seized a quantity of suspected controlled drugs and a number of other items following a search property in Newtownards.

They say it's part of their investigation into the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area.

A man in his 50s was also cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle. In a statement, Detective Sergeant Pyper said: “Officers, assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group (TSG), and from local response teams, conducted a search of a property in the Newtownards area.

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs was recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.

"Other items, including drugs paraphernalia, a mobile device, and an electronic storage device, were also recovered.

"During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.”

Detective Sergeant Pyper added: “Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.