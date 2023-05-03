A 70-year-old man has been arrested after police and customs officials seized millions of pounds worth of cigarettes and tobacco.

The find was made following a search of premises in Coalisland in Co Tyrone on Thursday 27 April.

HMRC officers seized more than 3.7 million non-UK duty paid cigarettes, 300kg of hand-rolling tobacco and £7,000 in cash.

The 70-year-old man arrested was released on bail.

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said:

“The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

Some of the boxes found in the search Credit: HMRC

“HMRC continues to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.”

Emma Neill, Detective Superintendent, PSNI, said:

“We are committed to working alongside our partner agencies to combat the illicit trade of illegal tobacco, wines and spirits and remain resolute in our efforts to put those who seek to profit from criminality before the courts.

“Investigations into the seizures are continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and other goods to please get in touch with us on 101."

