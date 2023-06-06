Play Brightcove video

A man has admitted the murder of three members of the same family in a house fire in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh five years ago.

Daniel Allen, 32, of Doon Road, changed his plea at the last minute as he was about to go on trial.

Allen denied murdering a fourth member, Denise Gosset, but admitted to her manslaughter by reason of a suicide pact.

The accused stood in the dock head bowed as the Judge told him 'as of today you are sentenced to life in prison for three murders'.

Allen was lead away in handcuffs.

Denise Gossett, her 16-year-old son Roman, his 19-year-old sister Sabrina and her baby daughter Morgana died in a blaze at their home. Credit: Family photos/PSNI

Denise Gossett who was 45, her son Roman, 16, daughter Sabrina 19, and Sabrina's 15-month-old baby daughter Morgana Quinn all died in a blaze at a remote cottage on the Doon Road in Feb 2018.

The jury of five women and seven men were sworn in for the trial yesterday.

A sentencing hearing will be held in September.

