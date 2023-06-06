Police investigating a disturbance at Ballymoney Train Station have arrested three teenagers.

Around 20 people were involved in a fight at Seymour Street train station around 9:45pm. The fight had started on a train and spilled out onto the platform.

A 14-year-old boy required hospital treatment for a facial injury, while another man was knocked unconscious during the incident.

Video of the brawl was widely shared on social media.

Inspector Burns said: “Three males aged, 14, 16 and 17 have been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and disorderly behaviour, and subsequently released on street bail while our enquiries continue.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who witnessed what happened to get in touch with any information that could help with our investigation. Likewise, if you have captured mobile footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2071 03/06/23.

“I would also ask anyone with information to phone 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

