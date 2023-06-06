Musgrave Police Station fully reopens after suspected historic munition brought into building
Musgrave Police Station has fully reopened after an incident, the PSNI has confirmed.
Part of the station in Belfast city centre had been temporarily closed on Tuesday morning after a member of the public brought suspected historic munition into the building.
Police confirmed the station has now "fully reopened".
A police spokesman said: "Musgrave Police Station has now fully reopened after a member of the public brought suspected historic munition into the station earlier this morning, Tuesday 6th June."
