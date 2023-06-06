Musgrave Police Station has fully reopened after an incident, the PSNI has confirmed.

Part of the station in Belfast city centre had been temporarily closed on Tuesday morning after a member of the public brought suspected historic munition into the building.

Police confirmed the station has now "fully reopened".

A police spokesman said: "Musgrave Police Station has now fully reopened after a member of the public brought suspected historic munition into the station earlier this morning, Tuesday 6th June."

