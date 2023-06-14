Play Brightcove video

These are the voices of a criminal gang being secretly filmed after their Belfast office was bugged. They thought they were getting away with stealing £5million but they were wrong.

Linda Hamilton, Head of Organised Crime, HMRC said: "This is the biggest fraud investigation that HMRC have ever done in Northern Ireland. Really, really complex, over 27 individuals have been brought to justice by the courts which is hugely significant."

Two men are behind the major tax fraud - ring leaders Francis Devlin and Paul McStravick. Devlin, 58, of Bristow Park, Belfast, was a partner at accountancy firm Allen Tully & Co and was jailed for four years. McStravick, who is 56, of Myrtlefield Park, Belfast, was also jailed for four years. Their 25 accomplices, some who knowingly allowed their personal details to be used - were handed suspended prison sentences. The undercover surveillance captured cash drop-offs, money being withdrawn from bank machines and secret meetings. Sixteen bogus companies were used and 56 associated bank accounts in the criminal operation. The total value of the fraud was £5million over 18 months.

