Two hundred and twelve pairs of shoes have been laid out on the steps of Parliament Buildings to illustrate the number of drug-related deaths in a year in Northern Ireland .

The deaths total, for 2021, is the most up to date statistic from the government, with no official figures for last year or this year.

It is regarded by some of those working in the sector as a large underestimation of the actual figure.

Families who have lost loved ones marched up Stormont's hill on Saturday afternoon as part of the demonstration organised by The People’s Kitchen.

They are calling for more support to help tackle the crisis.

"One of the pairs of shoes represents my brother who I lost in October 2020," Amanda Calvert told UTV.

"It's a massive issue. I work with the homeless and addiction every day - they're brothers, sisters, daughters, sons. There needs to be a lot more support in place."

