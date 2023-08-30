A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Co Laois.

It happened on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise on Wednesday shortly after 1pm.

The child was taken to Midland Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Gardaí remain at the scene which is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

They have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

