Glenavon FC have announced that their manager Gary Hamilton has "vacated" his position with immeadiate effect after twelve years in charge

The club thanked him for his tenure as manager, and said "t he Hamilton era included many memorable moments".

Glenavon won the Irish Cup twice under his leadership, and finished third in the league on four occassions. Hamilton's Assistant Manager Paul McAreavey and coaches Mark Ferguson and Chris Atkinson have also resigned.

Glenavon are currently in 11th place in the Irish Premiership, with four points collected after seven games.

