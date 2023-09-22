No new books will be bought by Northern Ireland's library service due to 'funding restraints'.

Libraries NI is funded by Stormont's Department for Communities which it's understood received £111m in the most recent Westminster budget. That's 15.5% less that it had sought.

The library service said there will be reduced opening hours across some libraries, at least until the end of October. The situation will then be reviewed.

Libraries NI said its board had "not taken this interim decision lightly". It has responsibility for 96 libraries in Northern Ireland.

Inflation has also had an impact, according to the organisation. It means there is a current shortfall of £1.749m.

£260,000 had been set aside for new books but the organisation said so far, they've been unable to spend any of it on new stock.

Various Stormont departments have had to deal with reduced funding following a budget announced by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris earlier this year.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris. Credit: PA

Following his announcement in April, civil servants warned that the current financial situation would leave them need to find around £800m through cuts and revenue-raising measures.

Chief Executive of Libraries NI, Jim O'Hagan, said the organisation is working 'very hard' to minimise the impact of the budget cuts.

"We are recycling our existing book stock," he told UTV.

He added: "We obviously have many books in stock so we're maximising those. Our staff are working hard to recycle those books around the library system but inevitably over a period of time the impact of not buying any new books will become much more apparent and will have many many impacts on the service.

"People who come to libraries in particular."

UTV has contacted the Department for Communities for a statement but a response has not yet been issued.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.