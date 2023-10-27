Play Brightcove video

The Taoiseach has said united Ireland border poll is "not a good idea at the moment" as it "will be defeated."

Conversations were sparked following Steve Bakers recent remarks where he said a referendum should need a ‘super majority'.

When Varadkar was asked about Mr Baker's comment on Irish unity he said: "Steve Baker is absolutely entitled to express his opinions.”

He said there is not enough talk about convincing British people in Northern Ireland “that a united Ireland would be a warm home for them”.

“The reason why I don’t think it’s a good idea at the moment is the indications are that it will be defeated, and it will also be divisive,” he said in Brussels on Friday.

“And that’s why the focus has to be on getting the Good Friday Agreement working again, and institutions up and running.

“We see all around the world, what happens when important referendums fall. I remember the referendum on an Australian republic 25 years ago, pretty far away, was defeated, independence in Quebec, for example… in Scotland.

“I think having a referendum on such an important matter that you may not win is fraught with risk, defeat, division.

"And if we’re going to win a referendum on that matter, a huge amount of work has to be done to convince the British people in Northern Ireland, those who have a unionist/loyalist/Protestant/British identity, that they’re welcome, that they’re wanted, that a united Ireland would be a warm home for them, and there’s not enough talk about that quite, frankly.”

He added: " I know on occasions people have even questioned my right to have an opinion. I do have an opinion on these things, Steve Baker does too,” Mr Varadkar said on Friday.

“I totally respect that and would offer no criticism of the fact that he’s thinking about these things and expressing views.

“I understand the argument in favour of a supermajority. You know, 50% plus one would not be the most desirable outcome, we would much rather see a convincing majority for unification if and when a border poll comes.

“I don’t think the time is right for that. I think it’s quite distant in fact, for reasons I’ve explained in the past.

“I suppose the difficulty with a supermajority is how long could you keep the status quo in place if, consistently, a majority of people didn’t want that status quo?”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.