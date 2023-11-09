UTV understands that a child has been taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children following an "incident" in Larne, Co Antrim.

It's understood the ambulance service received a 999 call to the Antiville area at 13:07pm on Thursday afternoon.

A rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews were sent to the scene, along with the air ambulance.

The NIAS told UTV: "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for sick children."

Police are currently at the scene.

More details to follow...

