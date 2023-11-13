The death of a child following an incident at a house in Larne is not being treated as suspicious.

On Thursday police received reports of a medical emergency involving a child at a property in the Antiville area of Larne.

On Friday they said that the child had died, sparking an investigation.

A post-mortem has now been completed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.