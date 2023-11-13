Child's death following incident at Larne home 'not suspicious'

Police at the scene of house in Larne after death of child.
Police at the scene in Larne following the sudden death of a child.

The death of a child following an incident at a house in Larne is not being treated as suspicious.

On Thursday police received reports of a medical emergency involving a child at a property in the Antiville area of Larne.

On Friday they said that the child had died, sparking an investigation.

A post-mortem has now been completed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

