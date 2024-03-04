Play Brightcove video

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has refused to be drawn on the estimated cost to redevelop Casement Park but says there is clearly a shortfall.

UTV revealed on Friday that the projected cost is over £300million pounds with the detail in a leaked letter from the Secretary of State to Minister Gordon Lyons.

Mr Lyons has been hosting the UK Sports Minister on a visit to Stormont this morning, to discuss grassroots football.

He insists any questions about the future of the project have nothing to do with sectarianism.

The Communities Minister said: "I think it's unfair for people to say that sectarianism is at play here, what is at play is a significant funding shortage, that's what needs to be looked at, that's the issue at play.

"I t is not about sectarianism.

"So we need to have that clarity from the other funding partners and that is somehing that we continue to discuss with he government."

Last month, the Irish Government committed £43m to the Casement Park stadium.

The Stormont Executive has pledged £62m while the GAA has promised £15m.

The GAA's new president Jarlath Burns has said he is against the sport increasing its contribution to the project.

That now leaves a funding gap of at least £190m.

