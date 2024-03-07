A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in west Belfast on Wednesday night, police said.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland launched a murder investigation after the man was found seriously injured in the Cupar Street area just after 8pm.

The man died in hospital a short time later.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Officers remained on scene with cordons in place and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact police.