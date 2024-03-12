The DUP’s Sammy Wilson says he had to resign as the party’s Westminster chief whip as he couldn’t force members to back policies he didn’t agree with.

The East Antrim MP has been critical of the Brexit deal his party agreed with the Government that saw them return to powersharing at Stormont.

“The chief whip’s responsibility is to ensure that people stay in line, that they vote in certain ways and that you maintain party discipline,” Mr Wilson told UTV’s View From Stormont.

“I have reservations about some of the things that the party has agreed with the Government and I felt it was inappropriate for me to be in a position where I was asking people to make sure they do toe the party line, while on occasion I may be saying something different from what the party is saying.”

However, despite resigning as chief whip, Mr Wilson has no intention of stepping down as a party officer.

“There’s a difference between being there to impose discipline and being part of the party discussions,” he said.

“There is no party that is going to find that everyone is going to agree with everything that is done – you see it at Westminster every week with the Labour party or the Conservative party torn apart over fundamental issues.

“I’m a member of the party, I’m elected as a party representative, I’ve been in the party for many, many years, I hope that some of the views I express are still respected in the party and that that the process of making decisions in the party includes a vast range of people.

“I’ve stayed in those positions because I believe there are big issues that still have be discussed and face and I hope that I can bring some of the experience that I’ve had and the views that I believe I represent for many of my constituents to those discussions.”

Mr Wilson also made it clear he has no issues with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and gave him his backing.

“The dispute that we have at the moment is not about Jeffrey Donaldson’s leadership,” he added.

“I respect Jeffrey for the work he has done, he took over at a very difficult time and I know the huge hours he has spent running around the countryside trying to keep people in line, trying to explain, trying to put some encouragement into people when the party had gone through a difficult time.

“I just simply believe that the decision that was made in respect to this deal is not the decision I would have made and therefore I believe it is my duty to be honest with him when I see there are things that I don’t agree with.

“He has my backing.”

