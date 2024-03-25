Police officers are to receive a 7% pay rise, after the award was approved by the justice minister.

Naomi Long says the increase, which was recommended by the independent police remuneration review body, acknowledges the "significant public service that police officers deliver".

The minister said: “I am pleased to announce approval for a pay award of over 7% for police officers, in recognition of the vital work that they do.

"Police officers play a crucial role in our society in upholding justice and safeguarding our communities and for that I thank them.

“The financial challenges faced by all NICS Departments are well documented however public sector pay has been a priority for me and my Executive colleagues.

"This award acknowledges the significant public service that police officers deliver and we continue to work towards pay settlements for other staff groups.”

