A group behind previous legal challenges to the A5 upgrade has said the proposed new dual carriageway is a "irresponsible use of public money."

A member for the Alternative A5 Alliance told UTV plans for a new A5 dual carriageway linking Aughnacloy with Newbuildings outside Londonderry are a "vanity project."

The comments come after the Infrastructure Minister said he will be recommending that the planned upgrade of the A5 road should proceed.

There have been more than 50 deaths on the road, which links Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, since 2006.

Plans for the scheme were first announced in 2007 but it has been held up by legal challenges and uncertainty over funding.

A member of the Alternative A5 Alliance refused to rule out the potential for further legal challenges - instead, they said they would be waiting to see the full report once it is published.

The group is advocating for an alternative to the dual carriageway being proposed - it is calling for a substantial upgrade to the road with more overtaking lanes and bypasses being built as well.

One of the main campaigners in support of the new dual carriageway has urged anyone thinking of objecting to the project to "reflect on their course of action given the amount of carnage of the road."

Niall McKenna from the A5 Enough is Enough campaign says the number of accidents and deaths on the road is "grotesque."

"The on-going carnage is devastating families and communities in this locale," he said.

"The delivery of the promise of July 2007 will belatedly save many lives and the carnage of this construct will be consigned to history.

"We fully expect the Executive to unanimously endorse the Minister’s decision."

