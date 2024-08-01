Play Brightcove video

The PSNI chief constable has admitted his officers did not do enough before Katie Simspon was murdered.

He said it was "abundantly clear" there were policing failings.

Ms Simpson who was 21 and from county Armagh died in hospital a week after an incident on Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney in August 2020.

Her death had originally been treated by police as suicide before they eventually determined she was murdered.

Jonathan Creswell, 36, was on trial for her murder, however his trial collapsed earlier this year following his sudden death.

Jon Boutcher who was speaking at the policing board this morning apolgised to the family.

He said he would be meeting soon with the family of Ms Simpson to discuss failures in the investigation.

Mr Boutcher said: “This was a shocking crime with a devastating impact on that family. “The crime itself was shocking enough to endure for that family, the aftermath of the reporting and the examination of how the matter was initially dealt with, no doubt has brought even more upset and trauma and that is not lost on me. “I am meeting the family in the near future and very much look forward to talking to them about what we did and did not do and what we got wrong.” Mr Boutcher said he was limited about what he could say about the case as he was still waiting for the publication of a Police Ombudsman report. But he said: “It is abundantly clear to me that we got things wrong from the beginning. “There were a number of shortcomings in our initial investigation. “We relied far too much on the lack of any presenting medical evidence around what had happened to Katie when she was first admitted to hospital and on the forensic post mortem that was conducted on August 11 2020.” He added: “We were not professionally curious enough and we did not do enough initially in responding to some of the concerns that were being raised. “Even our systems failed to identify Creswell’s previous significant and related serious offending. “In my view this is less about individual officers actions and more about this organisation not getting this right. “I can’t apologise enough to the family.” Mr Boutcher said his concerns were not just about how the PSNI responded to the death of Ms Simpson. He said: “It is how a man previously convicted of such a heinous and similar crime, from what we now know was a controlling and coercive individual almost on an industrial scale, how he became something of a poster boy accepted in society and no-one put their hand up and reported him.”

