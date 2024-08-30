Play Brightcove video

The town of Larne is bouncing after its football club made history as the first Irish League club to qualify for the group stage of a European competition.

In an epic and reduced to ten men, the Inver side beat Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 on Thursday night.

The team are set to pocket £2.6million for qualifying.

Larne will play another six games during the league phase of the competition.

Larne Manager Tiernan Lynch said: "I think a lot of people will talk about Larne and how Larne play and all that kind of stuff but it is probably the things that people don't see.

"What training looks like, how they work in training and how they fight with each other in training because they want the win and everything matters.

"I think that that carries onto the pitch. It is a phenomenal achievement for them."

Without a doubt Andy Ryan was the star of the show with a memorable hat trick on Thursday night.

Larne Owner Kenny Bruce said: "What a player. He is way above the Irish League in my opinion."

Larne will host League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers next as well as teams from Belgium and Switzerland.

The team will travel to Slovenia and Norway as well as a venue yet to be announced to play a team from Belarus.

