The RNLI inshore lifeboat crew in Rhyl was alerted at 9am on Bank Holiday Monday to reports to a dog swimming out to sea.

The dog's owner dialled 999 and spoke to HM Coastguard to say that his dog was swimming out to sea off Rhyl, 'chasing seagulls and would not turn back.'

The RNLI was concerned that there could be a chance that the owner would try to enter the sea to try and rescue his pet.

The lifeboat was launched within 11 minutes of the call, together with the volunteers of Rhyl Coastguard rescue team.

The dog was soon located, brought onboard the lifeboat, and returned to his owner.

Martin Jones, RNLI Coxswain for Rhyl’s RNLI Lifeboat, said: "There was initial worry the owner would attempt to rescue the dog, but on the coastguard’s advice, remained on the beach, keeping the dog in sight.

"We are so happy the animal and it’s owner are reunited."