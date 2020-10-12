Police have reported three people for breaching Covid-19 rules at an anti-vaccination, anti-mask and anti-5G protest in Cardiff.

The rally saw dozens of people gather outside Welsh Parliament on Sunday.

It was addressed by Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who appeared in front of posters calling for an end to mask-wearing and social distancing.

Protestors also held placards reading 'Covid is a hoax', 'free your face' and 'herd immunity needed'.

Protesters held posters calling for an end to mask-wearing and social distancing. Credit: PA Images

The weather forecaster has addressed several similar rallies in recent weeks, and told his 38,000 Twitter followers on Saturday that police had warned he could be arrested if he travelled to Cardiff, saying: "I'm going. DEFY THEM! GO in huge numbers #FreeCardiff"

South Wales Police said in a statement: "Two men and a woman who attended Sunday's event have been reported for summons for breaching Covid-19 restrictions by entering Cardiff without reasonable excuse.

"It is unacceptable and extremely disappointing that people have flouted the rules by travelling into Cardiff and gathering in large numbers.

"Inquiries are continuing and further action against other individuals is anticipated once all evidence has been considered."

The protest took place in Cardiff Bay over the weekend. Credit: PA Images

Mr Corbyn, 73, was charged under coronavirus legislation over a pre-planned illegal gathering in Sheffield city centre last month and was bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in November.

The NHS says vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious disease and have virtually eradicated smallpox, polio and tetanus in the UK.

But if people stop getting vaccinated then diseases can quickly spread again, it said.