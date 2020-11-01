The First Minister is due to announce later today what rules will replace the fire-break lockdown in Wales.

It is expected that pubs, restaurants, shops, schools and gym will all be allowed to reopen from Monday 9.

More details on things like travel restrictions and limits on how many people will be allowed to meet up with one another are expected to be outlined by Mark Drakeford.

There will be no return to the local lockdowns, which saw more than half of Wales' population under localised restrictions prior to the fire-break.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning that people would no longer be told to 'stay at home' but would continue to be asked to work from home where possible.

Ministers spent the weekend finalising the plans and also discussing what problems may occur in relation to the border, as England enters a national lockdown from Thursday.

Mr Drakeford will later say that people should look at staying to the minimum that the rules permit - rather than keeping within the maximum remit they allow.

Ahead of today's announcement, he said: "We need to do everything we can to reduce our exposure to the virus by reducing the contacts we have with other people – at home; in work and when we go out.

"We need to do the minimum – not the maximum, which the rules allow."

Welsh Government announced that Wales would enter a fire-break lockdown in response to increasing numbers of coronavirus cases. Credit: PA Images

Wales entered a 17-day national lockdown on October 26, which saw all non-essential shops and businesses shut. The rules also mean people cannot meet up with anyone they do not live with, outside or inside, unless there are certain exceptional circumstances.

The start of the fire-break coincided with half-term but for the second week, from today, most pupils are returning.

Supermarkets are unable to sell non-essential items, although following a backlash and government review, shops are allowed to sell the items using their 'discretion'.

Shops selling multiple types of products have been able stay open during the fire-break but can only sell essential items. Credit: PA Images

Throughout the fire-break so far, Welsh Government have reiterated that it will come to an end and will not be extended past November 9.

Welsh Government continue to insist that their position on this has not changed despite the announcement that England will go into a month-long lockdown later this week.

Welsh ministers have also previously said that the aim is for this short, sharp period of restrictions to get the country through to Christmas without the need for more lockdowns before the new year.