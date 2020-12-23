Dramatic river rescue sees firefighters pull person out of car in rising water

Firefighters carried out a dramatic rescue on Monday after a car crashed into a river in Monmouthshire, leaving the driver trapped inside.Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Mitchel Troy, Monmouthshire where a car was stuck in fast-flowing water.A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that seven appliances were called to the scene to help with the rescue.Firefighters then used specialist equipment for wading and tethering to enter the water and pull the person from the vehicle.

It took the emergency services team almost 90 minutes to rescue the person from the car who was then handed over to the paramedics.

Credit: Met Office

Further bad weather is forecast across Wales on Wednesday and Thursday, with a number of flood alerts and warnings in force along with a yellow weather for rain issued by the Met Office.A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 8:45am on Monday, December 21, we received reports of a vehicle within water near Green Acres in Mitchel Troy."Multiple crews attended the scene using specialist equipment and extricated one person from within the vehicle, who was left in the care of paramedics."Following the incident, the fire service warned people to be vigilant of high water levels in the wake of heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Credit: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Rain battered Wales throughout Friday and into Saturday morning, with several places experiencing flooding and landslips.

On Sunday, Natural Resources Wales had issued 13 flood Flood Warnings and 44 Flood Alerts across the country.The area of Mitchel Troy, along with much of Monmouthshire, was issued with a flood alert on December 16. This flood alert currently remains in place, with three rivers, the Usk, Monnow and the Wye, still at risk of potential flooding.