Snowfall across Wales with weather warning in force until Sunday evening

Snow has fallen across Wales, with a Met Office weather warning in force until late Sunday evening.

The Met Office says the snow will bring travel disruption to parts of Wales, with possible travel delays on roads and rural communities could become cut off due to the adverse weather conditions.

The yellow 'be aware' weather warning for snow will be in force until 23:59pm on Sunday evening.

Credit: Met Office

Homes across Wales have been waking up to their streets and communities being covered in a blanket of snow.

Here are some of your snow pictures:

Snow and light trails captured in Bridgend. Credit: Susan Dobbs

A snowy start in Birchgrove in Swansea. Credit: Rudy Taylor

Kieran, Callum and Jacob made this giant snowman in Neath. Credit: Kieran Cole

Snowdrops in the snow in Gwynedd. Credit: Dave James

Snowfall in Abergavenny. Credit: John Meredith