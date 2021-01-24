Snowfall across Wales with weather warning in force until Sunday evening
Snow has fallen across Wales, with a Met Office weather warning in force until late Sunday evening.
The Met Office says the snow will bring travel disruption to parts of Wales, with possible travel delays on roads and rural communities could become cut off due to the adverse weather conditions.
The yellow 'be aware' weather warning for snow will be in force until 23:59pm on Sunday evening.
Homes across Wales have been waking up to their streets and communities being covered in a blanket of snow.
Here are some of your snow pictures: