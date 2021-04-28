A company which employs 458 in the UK has announced plans to close its plants in Swansea and Rotherham.

Toyoda Gosei said it has informed its employees of a "proposal to close the business" in the UK. The business will now enter a period of consultation with its employees about the future of the plants.

The Japanese company said it has made the proposal because it "does not foresee growth of its business" in the UK. It said it is in response to "continued changes in the global automotive sector and a significant reduction in key UK customer demand."

The company received £116,000 from the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund, which was designed to "safeguard jobs" that were impacted by the pandemic.

After receiving the money, Amanda Howse, senior human resources manager at Toyoda Gosei UK Ltd, said: "The funding Toyoda Gosei Wales received as part of the Economic Resilience Fund allowed us to protect our workforce through the coronavirus pandemic."

The car parts factory opened in 2012 Credit: Google Maps

Toyoda Gosei opened its Gorseinon site in 2012 but has now moved some of production to its main European manufacturing site in Czech Republic.

It sells components for major car manufacturers including Toyota, Honda, and Aston Martin.