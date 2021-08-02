I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returning to Wales for second series

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is to be filmed in Wales for the second series in a row.

ITV has announced that the show will return to Gwrych Castle in November.

The last series of the ITV programme was filmed in the UK for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to abandon the show's normal location, Australia.

Filming the next series in Australia presented too many logistical problems for ITV amid ongoing travel restrictions, according to The Mirror.

In March, ITV Chief Executive, Dame Carolyn McCall said the show would return to the country for the next series if possible, adding it is “meant to be” in Australia.

Host Ant McPartlin previously said he would be “very happy” for the programme to return to Wales.

He told Digital Spy they were “welcomed” in the country, adding: “There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec [Donnelly] in the butchers, and the local school did a tribute.

“We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind.”

Last year's show was the first to be filmed in the UK. Credit: ITV

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

In a statement from ITV, it said: "We are very grateful for the support of Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust in making this possible.

"We look forward to working with Conwy Borough Council, Visit Wales and other organisations to ensure that local communities - and the Welsh tourism industry and creative sector more generally - get the maximum possible benefit from this news.