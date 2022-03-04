Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt sets out plan to support Ukraine

As the invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, so too does the humanitarian crisis, which has resulted in the displacement of almost a million people in just seven days.

Jane Hutt, Minister for Social Justice, has set out actions to support Ukraine.

Following the Welsh Government's announcement at the start of the week that it would be providing £4m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Ms Hutt has confirmed this will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), which represents 15 major aid charities.

In a statement, Ms Hutt said, "We reiterate our unequivocal solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s aggression.

"I want to thank officials, local authorities, the third sector, faith leaders, and the public for their rapid and robust response. They continue to reaffirm that Wales truly is a nation of sanctuary."

Jane Hutt added: "Allocating the funding in this way will ensure it reaches those who need it as quickly and as efficiently as possible."

On Wednesday, Ms Hutt and the Finance Minister met with leaders of local authorities from across Wales and the third sector to discuss readiness to accept people escaping the violence in Ukraine.

Ms Hutt said there was an unanimous agreement to offer as much support as possible to the country.

She said: "There was praise for the generosity of the Welsh public, who have been eager to donate and support the people of Ukraine. However, donations of physical goods is presenting logistical difficulties both here and abroad.

"We urge people who want to donate – and are able to – to make a financial donation to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s appeal at www.dec.org.uk.

"We are exploring options to ensure support can be provided here in Wales when Ukrainian citizens begin to arrive.

"In Wales, there are valued community members of Ukrainian, Russian, and Belarusian origin and we must ensure our words and actions protect their safety.

"I echo the words of Mick Antoniw MS who paid tribute to the brave Russian students and young people who have been protesting across the Russian Federation. They are the real future of Russia."

Meanwhile, a Cardiff based communications consultancy agency has put together a toolkit to help people looking to fight Putin's propaganda.

They have created the UK's first tailored service for PR communications and marketing teams which is dedicated to supporting the Ukrainian people in the "information war".

Stefan said he is 'incredibly proud to be playing a small part in this fight' from his home in Cardiff. Credit: Stefan Rollnick

Head of misinformation cell, Stefan Rollnick, said he put together a resource kit for free to "try to help move people away from fighting Putin’s propaganda on his terms."

Stefan said: "Misinformation and disinformation now have the potential to increase the duration and severity of pandemics, delay climate action and justify the murder of innocent civilians.

"It’s not an online problem, it’s a real-world problem measured in lives saved.

"It needs not only our attention but everything we have in creativity and dedication to fight it.

"It might not be a new threat – Hitler was one of history’s most notorious conspiracy theorists — but it’s been supercharged by algorithms and platforms that put profit over public safety.

"As the descendent of Eastern European Jews who escaped before WW2, and eventually found their way to Wales, I’m incredibly proud to be playing a small part in this fight from my home here in Cardiff."