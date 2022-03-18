The Cardiff Half Marathon is returning to the Welsh capital for the first time in over two years on Sunday March 27.

Over 25,000 people are registered for what will be one of the largest mass participation events to take place in the UK since before the pandemic.

It will be the 18th edition of the event, which was originally scheduled for October 2020 but was delayed due to Covid.

Two races will be held in 2022, with the 19th edition of the Cardiff Half Marathon reverting to its regular autumn slot on Sunday 2 October.

The Cardiff Half Marathon has been postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic Credit: Cardiff University

What time does the race start?

The half marathon wheelchair race will start at 9.50am on Sunday, March 27 and the main race will begin from 10.00am outside Cardiff Castle.

Participants will be encouraged to join in with a moment of applause at the start line toshow support for those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine

The first runners are expected to cross the finish line at the Civic Centre at 11.00am.

Run 4 Wales has also organised a series of family events on the Saturday as part of a new-look Cardiff Half Junior event. They include a Toddler Dash, Fun Run and a competitive Future Challengers race. These events will begin at 11.15am.

Will there be road closures?

Yes, there will be 28 roads closed on Sunday, March 27. Road closures will begin at 4.00am and end at 3.15pm. Organisers have asked the public to allow extra time when travelling in the capital city on race day.

4.00am - 12.00pm

Castle Street

6.00am - 10.45am

North Road

9.00am-11.00am

Wellington Street

Leckwith Road

Sloper Road

9.00am - 12.00pm

Penarth Road

Terra Nova Way

Penarth Portway

9.00am - 12.30pm

Porth Teigr Way

Harbour Drive

Britannia Quay

Bute Place

9.00am - 12.45pm

Lloyd George Avenue

Herbert Street

Tyndall Street

East Tyndall Street

Windsor Road

Fitzalan Place

9.00am - 1.15pm

West Grove

Richmond Road

9.00am - 2.00pm

Albany Road

Blenheim Road

Marlborough Road

Ninian Road

9.00am - 2.15pm

Lake Road East

9.00am - 2.30pm

Lake Road West

Fairoak Road

9.00am - 3.15pm

Cathays Terrace

The event has been postponed on a number of occasions because of COVID-19. Credit: Run 4 Wales

Can I watch it on TV?

A highlights programme will be broadcast on S4C at 20:00 on Monday 28 March, which will also be available to stream online with subtitles via the BBC iPlayer.

What route does the race take?

The route takes the runners past the capital's most iconic landmarks starting outside Cardiff Castle, heading down past the Principality Stadium and Cardiff City Stadium on the way to Penarth Marina, before crossing the barrage to Cardiff Bay.

Ongoing maintenance work to the Cardiff Bay Boardwalk means the March 2022 race will not pass through the Roald Dahl Plass. It will instead deviate after the NorwegianChurch and head down Britannia Quay, along Roath Dock before heading down Bute Place to re-join the route at Lloyd George Avenue.

The course then heads towards the north of the city where runners will complete a loop of Roath Park Lake before finishing the race at the Civic Centre.

I'm taking part in the race - where can I park?

With thousands expected to descend on Cardiff at the same time, runners are being urged to allow plenty of time for their journeys as "late starters will not be permitted to take part".

Race organisers are advising anyone who drives to park at the Cardiff City Stadium in Leckwith and walk the one-mile to the city centre as a "warm up."

Trains and buses are also suggested, though race organisers warn the road closures may make travelling by bus "a little trickier than normal."