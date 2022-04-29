Ed Sheeran fans are in for a treat as the singer-songwriter is set to play in Cardiff as part of his upcoming tour.

The world famous artist will perform at the Principality Stadium for three nights on Thursday 26 May, Friday 27 May, and Saturday 28 May, 2022.

The tour is in support of his fifth studio album, = ("equals").

How can I get tickets?

Additional tickets for each of his Cardiff concerts will go on sale from 10:00 on April 29.

Tour organisers are urging fans to only buy tickets from their approved sellers - ticketmaster.co.uk, seetickets.com, gigantic.com, Axs.com, alttickets.com, Myticket.co.uk and eventtravel.com.

Ed Sheeran will play three gigs in Cardiff at the end of May. Credit: PA

A paperless ticketing system will also be in operation, meaning the payment card used to originally purchase tickets will gain you admission to the show on the day. More details can be found here.

Who's the support act?

Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters is a supporting act.

Her debut studio album You Signed Up for This, released under Ed Sheeran's own record label, was released in August 2021.

In an Instagram post shared after the first night of the tour in Dublin, Maisie wrote: "I used to murder lego house in my bedroom when I was 15 and dream of going to see an Ed Sheran show, and now I'm part of it."

Where can I park?

Full road closures are expected to be in place throughout Cardiff city centre on the day of each of the concerts, meaning many of the central car parks will be inaccessible.

Official travel advice is yet to be issued by the local authority, but further information - including the availablity of alternative carparks, and the details of any possible Park & Ride facilities - is due to be published on May 2.