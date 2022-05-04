A retail park in Llandudno is the bemusement of Welsh speaking shoppers after signage in the car park was mistranslated.

Print on the tarmac in Mostyn Champneys Retail Park reads "DIM COFNOD" alongside "NO ENTRY".

However, "dim cofnod" means "no record", as opposed to "no entry".

The latter's correct Welsh translation is "dim mynediad".

The mistake, which was initially posted on Facebook by local resident Nerys Hewitt, has been described as "insulting", ignorant" and "embarrassing".

New regulations that came into force in Wales 2016 mandate that all public road signs be in Welsh first.

However, signage on private property remains at the discretion of the landowner.

The responsibility for the mistranslation outside the Aldi store in the park appears to lie with its owner, a London-based real estate company called British Land.

The company has been approached for comment.