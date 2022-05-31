An 80 metre Royal Navy ship has docked in Cardiff Bay as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

HMS Severn plays an active role in maritime security operations in UK waters as well as being the Royal Navy’s navigation training ship.

Along with NATO allies, she has recently been involved in escorting Russian maritime units through the English Channel.

The ship's Commanding Officer, Commander Philip Harper, said: "It's an honour to be taking part in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, especially in Cardiff.

"As a ship that proudly bears a name associated with Wales, and has several Welsh people in our crew, we could not be more excited to join you in Cardiff this week.

"We are particularly looking forward to welcoming members of the public aboard, and we do hope that some of our friends from the ship’s affiliated city of Newport will also join us.”

The ship has a crew of around 45 sailors Credit: L Phot Rory Arnold

A few facts about the ship:

80 metres in length

2000 tonnes the ship's weight

20 knots top speed

HMS Severn is currently the ninth ship to have that name with it being built in Southampton by Vosper Thorneycroft. She was launched in December 2002 and commissioned into the Royal Navy in July 2003.

The ship which has a crew of around 45 sailors is in operation for up to 320 days a year.

She often embarks student navigators for the sea phase assessments of their course, as well as assisting in protecting the marine environment through fishery protection operations.

Since entering service with the Royal Navy, HMS Severn has steamed approximately 831,962 nautical miles.

Read more: