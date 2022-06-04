Platinum Jubilee: How people in Wales have been celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne
As the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue across the UK, we've been asking what people in Wales have been up to.
It marks 70 years of reign for Queen Elizabeth II since taking her place on the throne on 6 February 1952.
As part of the Jubilee, members of the royal family have been paying visits all over the country, including to Cardiff.
Earlier today (4 June), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Cardiff Castle to meet entertainers staging a Jubilee show.
But here's how people in Wales have been celebrating...