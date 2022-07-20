A woman said she and her family no longer feel safe after their seven dogs were burned alive in a sick arson attack.

The dogs, which were kept in the family's kennels in allotments in Garden City in Rhymney, Caerphilly, were doused in petrol before they were set alight at around 1.30am on Sunday, July 17.

They included two French bulldogs, a pregnant cocker spaniel, a bull cross and three bull greyhounds.

Emma Frowen, whose house is about a minute's drive from the kennels, described the horror of discovering the dogs "screaming" in agony after the attack.

The dogs were laid out and covered in blankets after the attack. Credit: Media Wales

She was woken up in the middle of the night by her daughter-in-law who could hear the dogs barking and saw the flames.

As they went to investigate they were confronted with a devastating scene.

"We could see all the sheds where all the dogs were, flames as high as the house – and everything up in flames," said the mum-of-three.

Two neighbours were already at the kennels and had called the fire brigade. At this point the dogs were on fire but still alive and Emma's son attempted to save them.

"My son tried kicking [the kennel doors] open, trying to rip them open, but he was burning his hands.

"The fire brigade came and you could still hear the dogs screaming and yapping and then all of a sudden you couldn't hear anything. They were all dead."

The fire service have confirmed to Emma and her family that it was an arson attack and the allotments were guarded until Sunday afternoon as the police and fire service continued to put out the smouldering fire and investigate the incident.

One dogs was later found in a neighbouring field having escaped the fire, but had 80% burns and had to be put to sleep.Emma said she couldn't understand why anyone would carry out such a "sick, vile attack".

She added: "It was horrendous, absolutely horrendous. [My children] are all heartbroken. We just haven't got any words."The police were crying as well – the lady sergeant. Everyone was just sobbing down there because they had never seen anything like it.

"For someone to come and do that they need locking up because they are absolutely twisted and sick in the head. There is something seriously wrong with people like that."

French bulldogs Gucci and Chanel perished in the blaze Credit: Media Wales

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: " At approximately 2.06am on Sunday, July 17, we received reports of a fire in Rhymney. Crews from Tredegar and Rhymney station attended the scene and extinguished the fire using specialist equipment."The incident concluded at approximately 4.44am. Following a joint fire investigation at the incident with Gwent Police the cause of the fire has been concluded as deliberate."A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a fire in Brynhyfryd, Rhymney, at around 2.10am on Sunday, July 17.

"A section of land, including outbuildings, was set alight and officers from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the fire was deliberately started.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 or send us a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2200238648. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."