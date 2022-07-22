A family has been left "heartbroken" following the death of their dog after he was allegedly left in a conservatory during last week's heatwave.

Nikki Morton's 21-month-old bulldog Teddie was being cared for overnight by a dog sitter in Barry, south Wales to help prepare him for a holiday Ms Morton had planned later in the year.

Nikki said the sitter, which she found via dog boarding service Rover, called her the next morning with "no sympathy, no care... nothing other than 'your dog is dead'".

She claims the sitter admitted keeping Teddie in the conservatory after being asked not to do so. The dog boarding service Rover said it has launched an investigation and removed the sitter from its platform.

Police are also investigating.

Nikki, 49, said: "I am angry and absolutely heartbroken because it was so avoidable. My house feels empty and my heart feels empty... Everyone in our street knew him. He couldn't walk down the street without someone fussing him. He loved running around the garden chasing tennis balls. He loved life and he loved people."

Teddie's owner said he "loved life and loved people" Credit: Media Wales

She became concerned following the first stay in March when the sitter allegedly ignored her request for Teddie to be kept in a crate.

"I was a bit miffed when she said she'd left him in the conservatory. The crate is Teddie's safe space. I said I was a little bit disappointed and she said: 'Oh we'll sort it out for next time.' Teddie seemed happy enough afterwards."

Teddie was then booked in for a 24-hour stay and Nikki claims she gave instructions for the sitter not to walk him outside because it was so hot.

Nikki said she was surprised to learn five other dogs were staying with the sitter at the same time.

She claims the sitter then called her at 7.48am the next day and said: "The dog is dead."

"I asked where he'd been sleeping and she said: 'Well, the conservatory'", Nikki said.

"I asked why and she said: 'Well, it's fine.' I said: 'Are you joking? Why would you leave a dog in a glass box in extreme weather conditions?' I was sobbing and had to just put the phone down.'"

Nikki described Teddie's death as leaving a "massive hole" in the family.

She added: "He's not here when I go to work in the morning, he's not here when I come home. He's not here in the evening when we settle down in the lounge.

"My husband and I would sit on the sofa and he'd always have to jump to get in the middle of us. He would do anything for a cheese ball – he'd do tricks for it. He loved his food."

A Rover spokesperson said, "Our hearts go out to Teddie’s family and all who loved him. We are committed to supporting Teddie’s owner during this challenging time.

"Our 24/7 trust and safety team is currently investigating the situation. We are removing the sitter from our platform, preventing them from offering further pet care services through Rover."