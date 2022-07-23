Couple claim cat was put down without them knowing while they were away

A couple claim their beloved pet cat was put to sleep without their permission while it was being looked after by someone else.

Trevor and Tracey Fox were in the process of moving from their home in Pontsian in Ceredigion, to a new property in Norfolk, decided to leave their three pet cats, Des, Max and Dazzle, with a “friendly acquaintance” while they completed the move.

Trevor said the cats were meant to move into their rental property, but it fell through 24 hours before the move, which left the couple sleeping in a van.

After a change in circumstances, the couple agreed for somebody they knew for around eight years to look after them until the couple were moved in.

The couple said they received a message from the person saying that she had a vet coming out to look at her goat on June 29 and while the vet was there, she would ask him to look at Des, who had not been well a couple of weeks previously.

The couple had Des as a rescue cat

When the couple got in touch to see how Des was doing, they claim they were told that Des had just been put to sleep without their permission.

However, it's understood a vet appointment for Des had previously been booked on June 28 for July 4, before being moved forward to June 29 due to what what was described as 'serious concerns' over Des' condition.

Trevor said: "Des was the sloppiest cat ever. He was a rescue. We rescued him about nine years ago. He was a big chunky cat that would just dribble and loved cuddles. He thrived on human contact."

Trevor alleges that the vets were informed that the minder had authorisation to approve the decision to put Des to sleep.

He said: "They've covered themselves legally... as she told them she had consent.

"So legally, they've gone with that. But to my mind and to everyone else's mind, they've not had any consent form signed.

"We're not of the mind to just put everything to sleep straight away. We'll get it checked first, make sure what's what.

"We're not going to drag something out if a cat needs to be put to sleep. We would have made that decision if needed, but that was our decision to make.”

Des was described as thriving on human contact

Downes Vets said: "The matter has been investigated and all persons involved have been responded to privately.

"We are bound by professional codes of practice regarding client confidentiality and it would be inappropriate to comment further publicly."

The pet-sitter has declined to comment on any of the allegations.