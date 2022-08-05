The family of a "caring and loving" grandmother who died in Barmouth, Gwynedd, have said their "lives without her will never be the same again".

Margaret Barnes, 71, from Birmingham, died on Marine Parade in the early hours of Monday 11 July.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the street just before 11pm on Sunday 10 July but Ms Barnes' death was confirmed several hours later.

David Redfern, 45, from Barmouth, has been charged with her murder and appeared in court on Friday morning (August 5).

Police were called out to Marine Parade late on Sunday 10 July. Credit: Media Wales

Ms Barnes' family have paid tribute to her, describing her as someone who was always helping others.

'She always had a smile on her face'

Her family said: “Margaret was a devoted wife, and the best mother, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for.

"She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone especially her family who she cherished.

"She has been cruelly taken from us far too early. She will be sorely missed and we can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again."

David Redfern appeared before magistrates in Llandudno on Friday 5 August and was remanded in custody until Monday at Caernarfon Crown Court.

He was represented by solicitor Glyn Roberts during a hearing that lasted less than two minutes. He spoke only to confirm his identity.