Welsh boxer Joe Cordina has said he is "absolutely gutted" to have been stripped of his world title due to injury.

Cordina, from Cardiff, was scheduled to defend his super-featherweight World Champion title against Shavkat Rahkhimov in Abu Dhabi on November 5.

But the 30-year-old suffered a hand injury which required surgery and has since been stripped of his title by the IBF.

Posting to Twitter, Cordina explained: "Absolutely gutted. Worked my whole life to become a world champion and I haven’t even had the chance to defend the title."

He added: "Feel like I’ve been robbed!!"

Nicknamed 'The Welsh Wizard', Cordina is undefeated in 15 pro fights.

His most recent knockout was in Cardiff against Kenichi Ogawa in June 2022.

The IBF has been approached for a statement.