A former gambling addict was so hooked on betting he tried to bet an entire year’s salary at a bookmakers.

Nick Phillips, who is calling on the UK Government to “step up” on the issue, said he was “betting on anything and everything” at the height of his problem - racking up a total of £250,000.

Since starting his recovery, the football fan has supported others who are struggling with addiction and has campaigned for tighter regulations on gambling advertising.

Nick Phillips was so hooked on betting he tried to bet an entire year’s salary. Luckily, bookmaker staff turned down his bet (stock image) Credit: PA

He told ITV’s Sharp End: “I started in the days where you could only bet in the bookies. I started playing fruit machines in my local snooker club. Then I went into the army and it manifested there, I didn’t have a very good military career and my twenties just went into free fall.

“I was working on trucks earning fairly decent money and got into football and horses and it went from there. In the end I was betting on anything and everything. I could bet on two flies going up the wall.

“That first big win fuels the addiction because you get that dopamine hit and you think this is easy money.”

'Biggest loss is time being a dad and husband'

Gambling took control of Nick’s life and the dad-of two estimates he squandered a total of £250,000, lost his home - and nearly his family too.

“At one point I tried to put a £25,000 bet on a credit card,” he said.“That was back in 2005/6 when there was a big credit boom. I was actually trying to gamble my salary for the year. Luckily, the lady in the bookie refused to take that bet.

“The biggest thing you lose in addiction is time. I’ve lost homes, I’ve been bankrupt twice but it’s the loss of time with family - you’ll never get that back. I’ve got a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old and the time I’ve lost being a dad to them and being a husband to my wife - that for me is the biggest loss.

“Your eyes open in the morning and the first thing you think about is gambling and the last thing you think about at night is gambling. It’s a constant daily battle of ‘I have to gamble’. It’s not ‘if’ I gamble it’s ‘I have to gamble’ and that’s a horrible mindset to be in. It’s taken years to get over that and a lot of soul searching and recovery.”

Recovering addict Nick betted on football and horses to start - which turned to "anything and everything". Credit: PA

Nick, who is now 47, said he had to hit “rock bottom” in order to realise he had an addiction.

“Admitting to myself to say that I had a problem took me years and a real dark place to get to. I think the stigma around all addiction fuels that really."

He sought help from Swansea Gambling Anonymous and since his recovery has been calling for change in both the football and gambling industries.

"The football industry has a massive part to play in allowing the gambling industry to push these addictive products on to fans," he said.

"Football is failing their fans and it’s going to take stricter government regulations.

"When you come to football, you travel home and away, you buy your tickets, your merchandise your food and drinks - it’s an expensive hobby when you want to follow your team. And yet your football clubs are pushing gambling onto you. 86% of their money comes from 5% of people who are addicted. Their businesses model is built on addiction. "Fundamentally, we want the gambling industry to change their business model, but that’s not going to happen, so we need to see stricter and less advertising. We need to see a statutory levy in place where the government can independently give money towards education and treatment.

"The government need to step up and address this as a serious public health issue."

Framework 'fit for the digital age'

A long-awaited Westminster review of the 2005 Gambling Act is due to be published in the coming weeks. The gambling industry is fearful the white paper could introduce new regulations on an industry which has previously been largely self-regulating.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: "We are determined to protect those most at risk of gambling-related harm and are working to finalise details of our review.

"The white paper will strengthen our regulatory framework to ensure it is fit for the digital age."

BeGambleAware offers advice and support for anyone struggling with gambling problems. There is also a freephone 24-7 National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133