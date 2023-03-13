A rude restaurant where staff are famed for insulting customers that opened just one month ago, has been given a zero food hygiene rating by inspectors.

Karen’s Diner in Newport's Friars Walk Shopping Centre only opened in February. The chain which has branches over the world, prides itself for its "terrible service but great food", where staff are specially trained to be stroppy to its clientele.

Inspectors issued the zero rating not long after it opened and have set out ways it must improve.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “A food hygiene inspection was carried out at Karen’s Diner in Friars Walk within a week of opening to the public.

“Appropriate action was taken and the food hygiene rating will be published at the end of the month.”

Credit: Karen's Diner

It's not the first time Australian-owned company has received low food hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency say the Birmingham branch was given a one rating last year, whilst the Sheffield restaurant was given a score of two.

However, it's restaurant in Gillingham has received a five hygiene rating.

Paul Levin, who oversees Karen’s Diner’s operations in the UK and Europe, said the Newport restaurant has now changed head chefs and the kitchen is “now how a kitchen should be”.

He said managers have written to the council to request a revisit.

A spokesman for Karen's Diner in Newport said: "The visit took place five days after the official opening, whereby the restaurant had experienced delays with the gas installation.

"The fast hygiene inspection is thought to have been conducted due to the large media attention received by the opening of the immersive experience diner.

"Karen’s Diner remains committed in ensuring the utmost care and attention is provided when it comes to food and hygiene standards, and following advise on necessary improvements by Newport City Council, has requested a revisit for the diner to be rescored to its deserved hygiene level.

"Although an initial score rating of zero has been provided, Karen’s Diner would like to reassure its customers that the rectifications by Newport City Council were acted upon immediately, and the diner continues to celebrate positive comments and reviews by their guests."

